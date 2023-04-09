BCL leader among four held over assault on cop

Four people including a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader of Agailjhara upazila unit of Barishal district have been detained over beating up a policeman on Saturday evening, reports UNB.
The detainees are Zakir Paik, general secretary of upazila Chhatra League, Monir Paik, Zahirul Haque Paik and Zia Paik. They are accused of assaulting injured police constable Bhudev Biswas.
The incident took place in front of BHP Academy of the upazila at around 7:00 pm, said Golam Sarwar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Agailjhara police station.
OC Golam Sarwar said, constable Bhudev was returning to the police station after his duty, when his motorcycle hit Zakir Paik's leg in the crowd in front of BHP Academy.
Later, Zakir Paik along with others beat him even after coming to know his identity. Locals rescued the policeman and admitted him to the Upazila Health Complex.
A case will be filed against the detainees, assured the OC.