BCL leader among four held over assault on cop

Four people including a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader of Agailjhara upazila unit of Barishal district have been detained over beating up a policeman on Saturday evening, reports UNB.

The detainees are Zakir Paik, general secretary of upazila Chhatra League, Monir Paik, Zahirul Haque Paik and Zia Paik. They are accused of assaulting injured police constable Bhudev Biswas.