Another student detained over Narail teacher humiliation

Police have arrested another student of Mirzapur United College in a case over the humiliation of acting principal Swapan Kumar Biswas in Narail Sadar upazila as the college reopened on Sunday after closure of 36-days, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Ripon Sheikh Ripu, 16, son of Afzal Sheikh and a student of class eleven at Mirzapur United College, said Mahmudur Rahman, officer in charge of the sadar police station.

He was arrested Saturday night for being involved in setting fire to motorcycles of the teachers after identifying him from the video footage, said the OC.