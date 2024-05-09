Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others get life terms

According to the lawyers and relevant court sources, five of the nine accused in the case are absconding. They are – prime accused Aziz Mohammad Bhai alias Abdul Aziz, Afakul Islam alias Bunty Islam, Selim Khan, Harun-or-Rashid alias ‘Leather Liton’ alias ‘Boss Liton’ and Adnan Siddique.

Besides, three of the accused – Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias Botol Chowdhury, Tarik Sayeed Mamun and Faruque Abbasi - are on bail while another accused Sanjidul Islam Emon is in prison at the moment.