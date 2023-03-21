Little headway in trial, 'red notice' issued after nearly 5 years

Inspector Mamun Imran Khan of Special Branch (SB) of police was killed four years and eight months ago but there is very little headway in the trial of the murder.

Deposition of only one witness was taken so far. After so many days police have issued ‘red notice’ by Interpol against Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, one of the accused absconding since filing of a case.

The name of Arav Khan, who has now become a jeweler in Dubai, came to the headline only after he opened a jewelry shop in Dubai last week that was attended by sport and film celebrities.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun told journalists after inaugurating a police outpost in Chattogram on Monday afternoon that the Interpol has issued a red notice against Arav Khan.

“I’ve just got the news that Interpol has issued it (red notice). They will do the rest,” the IGP said.