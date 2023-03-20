Arav Khan's link with former police official being probed: IGP

About the criminal activities in the Rohingya camps, he said that the matter was completely under their control.

The IGP said, "We are all carrying out our duties together. The police, district police APBn, RAB, various intelligence agencies, the administration, all are working together. Action is being taken against any violation of the law. It is not as if anyone is being let off the hook."

Replying to a question about abductions in Cox's Bazar, he said that they had recovered the victim in very incident. Those involved were being brought under the law and action was being taken against them in accordance to Bangladesh's laws. There was no cause for concern, he added.

Arav Khan inaugurated the Arav Jewellers outlet in Dubai on Wednesday in an extravagant event. A 60 kg gold bird of prey, costing around Tk 45 crore, had been made as a mascot or logo on the occasion. Arav Khan made several Facebook posts, inviting stars of Bangladesh's sports and entertainment world to the event. That is when the law enforcement agencies tracked him down.