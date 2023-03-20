Arav Khan's link with former police official being probed: IGP

When asked whether there was any relationship between a certain former senior police official and Arav Khan, the IGP said, "We are looking into the matter of a certain senior police official. We will inform you when the time is right."
The IGP went on to say, Interpol has been contacted to issue a red notice in the name that has been given in the chargesheet regarding the police murder. Interpol just a while back has accepted this. They will carry out the remaining procedures.
In reply to a question regarding actress Mahia Mahi, he said, "She has received bail. I can say this much, there will be no injustice towards anyone."
About the criminal activities in the Rohingya camps, he said that the matter was completely under their control.
The IGP said, "We are all carrying out our duties together. The police, district police APBn, RAB, various intelligence agencies, the administration, all are working together. Action is being taken against any violation of the law. It is not as if anyone is being let off the hook."
Replying to a question about abductions in Cox's Bazar, he said that they had recovered the victim in very incident. Those involved were being brought under the law and action was being taken against them in accordance to Bangladesh's laws. There was no cause for concern, he added.
Arav Khan inaugurated the Arav Jewellers outlet in Dubai on Wednesday in an extravagant event. A 60 kg gold bird of prey, costing around Tk 45 crore, had been made as a mascot or logo on the occasion. Arav Khan made several Facebook posts, inviting stars of Bangladesh's sports and entertainment world to the event. That is when the law enforcement agencies tracked him down.
Later the police said that Arav's real name was Rabiul Islam. On 7 July 2018 police inspector Mamun Emran Khan was killed. Accused in case, Rabiul fled the country.
DB said that Rabiul Islam first went to India, took up a passport in the name of Arav Khan and went on to Dubai. He is now a big gold trader there.