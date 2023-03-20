Arav Khan: Who helped him flee?

Police filed a charge sheet against Rahmat Ullah, Rabiul Islam and eight others in the Mamun murder case on 31 March 2019. Rabiul persuaded a youth from Chandpur, Abu Yusuf, to surrender before the court in his stead. In exchange Rabiul would pay Abu Yusuf money every month. But Abu Yusuf revealed the truth after serving in the jail for nine months.
Quoting sources involved with the investigation, a Prothom Alo report revealed dangerous information. Detective Branch (DB) of police detained Rabiul in connection with the Mamun murder case that time. But after three days, he was released instead of being showed as arrested. The allegation is that Rabiul was released at the request of a then influential senior leader of the ruling party and an additional inspector general of police. Certainly this incident highlights the whims and collective failure of Bangladesh’s politics, administration, and law enforcement.
Law enforcement was supposed to work following laws. They cannot release any accused at the request or order of anyone. Sadly this is what happened in case of the murder of police official Mamun. Now it is the responsibility of the government to identify the senior leader and the police official and bring them to book.
This was not the first incident of a murder accused leaving the country. But the Arav Khan incident has trumped all the past incidents. Actually, his fleeing has raised questions regarding the capacity of the law enforcement. Resolving the mystery around Arav Khan is a must to save the image of the government and the law enforcement.
This is clear that Rabiul alone could not have done this without the “blessings” of some powerful quarters. Proper investigation is necessary to find out the people who helped murder accused Rabiul flee the country and take a new identity, namely Arav Khan.
At the same time, all measures must be taken to bring Arav Khan to home from Dubai. It would be tough to bring the perpetrators to book if it is not possible to bring Arav back to the country. Questions have also been raised as to how Arav Khan became so wealthy. The investigation must pay special attention to find out whether Rabiul was used to launder the money any Bangladeshi earned illegally at home, to Dubai.