Arav Khan: Who helped him flee?

Bangladesh Police are now trying to bring Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, an accused in a case filed for murder of police official Imran, back to the country from Dubai with the help of Interpol. The law enforcement is also trying to issue a red notice against the accused. Some of the important questions regarding this are: why could the police not take any action when the accused was in the country? Who helped him flee the country? The most important question is why did the intelligence or any of the law enforcement agencies not know anything though the accused came to the country from Dubai twice?

Police’s Special Branch (SB) inspector Mamun Imran was killed in a flat in Banani in the capital on 7 July 2018. Rabiul Islam, one of the main accused in the murder case, fled to India and managed a fake India passport in the name of Arav Khan and travelled to Dubai with that. It is not that he went into hiding there. He was active in social media. Despite this, how could a murder accused remain outside of the radar of the police? This is truly astonishing. The matter came to spotlight when several stars of Bangladesh’s spots and entertainment industry went to Dubai to attend an inauguration programme of Arav Khan’s jewellery outlet.