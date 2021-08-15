Efforts on to bring back Rashed Chowdhury

Various steps are being taken to bring back AM Rashed Chowdhury who is one of the five convicted fugitive killers of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh-origin Canadian citizens are being engaged in mobilising public opinion alongside the legal process against SHMB Nur Chowdhury who has taken shelter in Canada.

Meanwhile, the government has no specific information about the whereabouts of three other fugitive killers-Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim and Risaldar Moslem Uddin.