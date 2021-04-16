Elderly man 'beaten to death' in front of police station

A 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a vice-chairman in front of the Damurhuda police station in Chudangha over a land dispute. The deceased was identified as Israfil Molla, 70, son of late Joban Ali of Pirpurkulla village of Karpasdanga union.
Police have detained the vice-chairman of Damurhuda upazila Md Shahidul Islam, 52, for his alleged involvement in this murder.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon just after an arbitration was held, in the presence of police officials, at police station premises regarding the long-standing dispute over a portion of land between Nazrul Islam Molla, cousin of slain Israfil, and Bazlur Rahman.
In the arbitration, Israfil took position in favour his cousin Nazrul Molla while the vice-chairman went there to support Bazlur Rahman. They reached a solution and left the meeting. But then they locked in altercation once again while leaving the police station premises.
At the stage of argument, a group of people, led by the vice chairman, started beating Al Amin Molla, a grandson of Israfil Molla. When Israfil tried to rescue his grandson, he was also assaulted by the vice chairman Shahidul.
Israfil succumbed to his injuries on the way to the nearest hospital.
Officer in charge of Damurhuda police station Md Abdul Kaleq said accused vice chairman has been detained. The dead body has sent to Chuadangha Sadar Medical morgue to conduct autopsy.