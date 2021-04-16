Elderly man 'beaten to death' in front of police station

A 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a vice-chairman in front of the Damurhuda police station in Chudangha over a land dispute. The deceased was identified as Israfil Molla, 70, son of late Joban Ali of Pirpurkulla village of Karpasdanga union.

Police have detained the vice-chairman of Damurhuda upazila Md Shahidul Islam, 52, for his alleged involvement in this murder.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon just after an arbitration was held, in the presence of police officials, at police station premises regarding the long-standing dispute over a portion of land between Nazrul Islam Molla, cousin of slain Israfil, and Bazlur Rahman.