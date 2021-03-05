Ex-Jamalpur DC Kabir won’t get promotion

Ahmed Kabir, the former deputy commissioner (DC) of Jamalpur who was made an officer on special duty (OSD), will not be promoted further as part of departmental action against him, reports news agency UNB.

His salary grade too was demoted for three years.

“He’ll have to retire from the current position,” public administration ministry secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun told the news agency.

A notification was issued after the departmental disciplinary action was taken against Kabir.

He was made an OSD on 25 August 2019, days after a leaked video showed him in a compromising situation with a female colleague.

OSD is a post that rarely offers opportunity for work.