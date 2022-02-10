Ex-OC Pradeep, Likat shifted to Kashimpur jail

Former officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das and police inspector Liakat Ali, who were last month sentenced to death for the murder of Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan (retired), have been shifted to Kashimpur jail in Gazipur, reports UNB.

Both were taken to Kashimpur jail from Chattogram jail at around 8.30pm Wednesday amid tight security, said senior jail superintendent Gias Uddin.