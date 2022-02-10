Ex-OC Pradeep, Likat shifted to Kashimpur jail

A Cox’s Bazar court on 31 January sentenced former OC Pradeep and inspector Liakat to death and six others to life imprisonment in the Major Sinha murder case.
The court of district and sessions judge Mohammad Ismail pronounced the judgment in the presence of all the 15 accused, said public prosecutor Faridul Alam.
The court had, however, acquitted seven other accused in the case.
Sinha murder
On 31 July, 2020, Major Sinha was shot to death at the Shamlapur police checkpost in Baharchhara union of Cox's Bazar while he was returning to the town after filming for a documentary.
On 5 August, 2020, Sinha's sister, Sharmin Shahria Ferdous, moved to the Teknaf senior judicial magistrate's court accusing nine members of law enforcement agencies of the murder, including former officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model police station Pradeep Kumar Das and Baharchhara police outpost inspector Liakat Ali.
On 13 December that year, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) submitted a charge-sheet against 15 people, including ex-OC Pradeep, police informer Ayaz and three APBn members, in the case.
On 27 June, 2021, the court framed charges against them.