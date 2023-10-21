APS Azizul initiated attack, ADC Harun retaliated

The probe committee says Azizul hit Harun upon finding him and Sanjida together at Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital (BIRDEM). That led to the unwarranted consequences.

Sources said that, during the incident, upon hearing his wife Sanjida was in the vicinity of the hospital, Azizul went to find her. He took with him two BCL leaders- central science affairs secretary and general secretary of Shahidullah Hall of University of Dhaka Sharif Ahmed (Munim) and central organising secretary and president of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall Anwar Hossain (Naeem)- with him. They searched the vehicle of Sanjida in that area and found it in front of the BIRDEM General Hospital.

Then Azizur started searching for Sanjida inside the hospital at the cardiac department along with his driver Sajedur. Upon finding Harun he asked where Sanjida was. Harun showed him the ETT room. Then Azizul said to Harun, “Stop.” Harun said, “Let me leave.” While Harun tried to leave Azizul grabbed his shirt and brought him to the ETT room. Meanwhile Azizul summoned BCL leaders Sharif, Anwar and Sheikh Farid through his cellphone. They reached there promptly and started assaulting Harun in front of the ETT room. As a result, Harun’s glasses were broken and he was injured on his forehead. At one stage Harun was dragged inside the ETT room.

After a while the OC of Shahbagh Police Station and other police forces brought APS Azizul and BCL leader Sharif to the police station. As Anwar went there to know their whereabouts, ADC Harun, Shahbagh Police Station OC Golam Mostofa and Harun’s body guard assaulted him.

Investigation officers say that the incident happened regarding ADC Sanjida Afrin. She cannot escape the responsibility of the entire incident. On the other hand, ADC Harun, being a member of the disciplined force, instead of controlling the incident, made it more complicated. He cannot in any way beat anyone in police custody.