Extrajudicial killing declined significantly in Aug-Oct: ASK

The Incidents of extrajudicial killings declined significantly in the country over the last three months, according to rights group Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK).

A report compiled by ASK and presented at a virtual discussion on Thursday noted that only nine incidents of extrajudicial killings took place in three months -- three each in August, September and October.

ASK assistant co-coordinator Tamanna Hoq said extrajudicial killings fell considerably since the killing of retired major Sinha on 31 July.

As per their report, Tamanna said 50 incidents of extrajudicial killings took place in the country alone in July and 28 in June.