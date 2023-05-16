Bodies of two friends found hanging from tree in Gazipur

Bodies of two youths were recovered from Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Tuesday morning, said police.
Deceased Riyad, 23, and Monir Hossain, 24, were from Pachbaria village in Jamalpur district, reports news agency UNB.
They used to live with their families in Mouchak Ice Market area under the upazila and were workers of a shoe manufacturing factory.
Police and family members said Riyad and Monir, who were friends, had been missing since Monday afternoon and could not be traced till night.
Locals spotted the bodies – hanging from a tree – in the Ice Market area in the morning, they said.
Shahidul Islam, an in-charge of Mouchak police outpost, said on information they rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.
The bodies were sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies, he said.
Whether it was a murder or suicide will be known after getting the autopsy reports, the in-charge added.