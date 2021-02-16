Factory GM arrested for allegedly raping female worker in Gazipur

Police on Tuesday arrested the general manager (GM) of a shoe factory in Gazipur for allegedly raping a female worker, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Nazmul Hossain alias Pavel, GM of Glory Footwear Limited at Kacharipara in Gazipur.

Officer-in-charge of Joydebpur police station Mamun Al Rashid said Pavel has raped the victim several times under the false pretext of promotion. The victim filed a case at Joydebpur police station in this regard.

Later, police arrested Pavel on Tuesday.

