Sweden Aslam shown arrested in top terror Titon murder case
Police have shown top terror Sweden Aslam, arrested in the murder case of another top terror Khandaker Naim Ahmed Titon.
Deputy commissioner (DC) of the Media and Public Relations Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Akter Hossain, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo at around 2:15 pm today, Monday.
Sweden Aslam was arrested late last night, Sunday, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Following his arrest, immigration police handed him over to the DMP’s Detective Branch (DB).
Sweden Aslam was arrested late last night, Sunday, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Following his arrest, immigration police handed him over to the DMP’s Detective Branch (DB).
At around 7:45 pm on 28 April, assailants shot Titon dead under a banyan tree in front of the University of Dhaka’s Shahnewaz Hall, on the western side of New Market in the capital. The deceased, Titon, was the brother-in-law of another top terror, Sanjidul Islam Emon.
Following Titon’s murder, his brother Sayeed Akter Ripon filed a case with New Market Police Station. Although the list of accused in the case was left blank, the names of several individuals, including another top terror, were mentioned as suspects.
They are top terror Imamul Hasan Helal (Pichchi Helal), Badal alias Killer Badal, Shahjahan, and Roni alias Daggery Roni. Police have now shown Sweden Aslam arrested in this case.
Titon’s name was listed at number two on the government-announced list of 23 top terrors in 2001. Following the incident, police had stated they suspected Titon was killed due to internal infighting among top terrors.
Sheikh Md Aslam, alias Sweden Aslam, was a notorious terror figure of the 1990s. He was one of the 23 top terrors listed during the rule of the four-party alliance government. Aslam is from Nawabganj Upazila of Dhaka. His father’s name is Sheikh Jinnat Ali.
Aslam is accused of shooting a teenager named Shakil while the boy was holding his mother’s hand in front of a school in East Razabazar, Farmgate, in the capital in 1986. Subsequently, allegations of his involvement in a string of murders began to emerge.
At one point, he spent some time in Sweden. After he returned to the country from there, the word ‘Sweden’ became part of his name.
Sheikh Md Aslam, alias Sweden Aslam, was a notorious terror figure of the 1990s. He was one of the 23 top terrors listed during the rule of the four-party alliance government.
Home Ministry sources said Aslam was acquitted by the court in four murder and attempted murder cases while the state did not appeal against those verdicts. He was discharged in one case. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and 17 years in jail in two cases under the Arms Act, but was later discharged from those cases by the High Court.
According to police records, prior to his arrest today, the last case filed against Aslam was over the murder of Tejgaon Jubo League leader Galib. Galib was murdered on 23 March 1997. A case was filed against 20 people, including Aslam, over the incident, and police submitted the charge sheet on 8 April 1998.
The case is currently under trial. After securing bail in this case, Aslam was released from prison in September 2024.