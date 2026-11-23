Titon’s name was listed at number two on the government-announced list of 23 top terrors in 2001. Following the incident, police had stated they suspected Titon was killed due to internal infighting among top terrors.

Sheikh Md Aslam, alias Sweden Aslam, was a notorious terror figure of the 1990s. He was one of the 23 top terrors listed during the rule of the four-party alliance government. Aslam is from Nawabganj Upazila of Dhaka. His father’s name is Sheikh Jinnat Ali.

Aslam is accused of shooting a teenager named Shakil while the boy was holding his mother’s hand in front of a school in East Razabazar, Farmgate, in the capital in 1986. Subsequently, allegations of his involvement in a string of murders began to emerge.

At one point, he spent some time in Sweden. After he returned to the country from there, the word ‘Sweden’ became part of his name.