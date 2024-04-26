Golden Monir acquitted: Court says, trumped-up charge, his arms legal

The court has acquitted Monir Hossain alias Golen Monir of the charges in the arms case.

Monir and his wife had licensed arms, the court quoted a police official as saying.

The court in its verdict said as there were two arms in his and his wife's names, it is not normal or believable that he would keep another illegal firearm at home.

The court also said the prosecutors have utterly failed to prove that arms were recovered from under a mattress in the bedroom of Monir Hossain's house at Badda at around 6:30am on 20 November 2020.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions court judge Md Asaduzzaman recently delivered the verdict in an arms case filed by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court additional prosecutor Taposh Kumar Pal said the court has acquitted Monir Hossain of the case filed over the arms case.