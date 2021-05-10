Golden Monir illegally owns 23 plots, around Tk 8b: CID

Monir Hossain alias 'Golden Monir' through illegal means owns 23 plots in Dhaka including 20 government plots and seven buildings. He also has Tk 7.91 billion deposit in the bank.

The information of such huge amount of Monir's wealth was unearthed in an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police.

CID inspector Md Ibrahim Hossain found out the ill-gotten wealth of Monir through five-month investigation.

Elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Monir with arms and drug after a raid at his Merool Badda house on 20 November 2020. A case was filed against him with Badda police station under the Special Power Act. Monir, who is now in jail, has been made accused in four other cases.

CID officials said Monir amassed the wealth through smuggling gold, occupying land through forgery and collecting tolls. He later invested in different businesses and amassed huge wealth in connivance with a ward councilor of Dhaka North City Corporation and Sirajganj Awami League leader.