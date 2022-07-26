SUST student's death: Killers not identified yet, protest continues on campus

Law enforcers could not identify or arrest anyone as of 10:30am on Tuesday over the murder of Sylhet’s Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) student Md Bulbul Ahmed (22).

The police said efforts are on are on to arrest the killers and the miscreants will be arrested within the quickest possible time.

Bulbul was stabbed to death ‘New Zealand’ area adjacent to Gazi-Kalu-Tila right beside the Shaheed Minar on the University campus on Monday.

Meanwhile, students of the public administration department of the university along with the general students organised a human chain programme at 11:00am, protesting Bulbul’s murder with the demand of ensuring safety on campus.