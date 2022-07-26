SUST student's death: Killers not identified yet, protest continues on campus

Chhatra League also announced another human chain programme on the campus at 12.00pm on Tuesday, demanding arrest and trial of the murderers.
Earlier, a group of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) student had blocked the Sylhet-Sunamganj road after staging a demonstration for more than an hour demanding justice for the stabbed student and ensuring safety on campus.
They, however, withdrew the protest about 45 minutes later at around 12.30am on SUST vice-chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed’s request.
Later when he was taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Mdical College Hospital, physicians there declared him dead at around 7:45pm.
A murder case (case no. 28) had been lodged with Jalalabad police station in Sylhet city on Monday night in connection to Bulbul’s killing. Muhammad Ishfaqul Hussain, registrar of the university filed the case.
The case statement stated, Bulbul died being stabbed repeatedly by miscreants while going on a walk in the Tila area with his friends. The statement also added that Bulbul died after bleeding profusely due to a stab on the left side of his chest.
A source of police said a female student was present on the spot when Bulbul was stabbed. However, that student has been fainting repeatedly since the incident. So, details of the time of the incident could not be found.
As she is the only eyewitness, details of the incident could be learnt after talking to the girl once she feels a bit better, the source added.
Deceased Bulbul was a third-year student at the public administration department of the University. He was from Chinishpuram Nandipara village in Narshindi Sadar upazila.
Bulbul lived in room no. 218 of the university’s Shah Paran Hall. His classmates believe, Bulbul had gone to take a walk on the Tila in the afternoon. He got stabbed by muggers at the time.
Upon hearing the news of Bulbul’s death, a group of students led a protest rally from university’s Golchattar area and took positions in front of the university’s main entrance around 10:30pm.
Later at around 11:45pm on Monday, students again took positions in front of the main entrance and staged a demonstration blocking the Sylhet-Sunamganj road. Students burnt several tires and protested halting the traffic movement.
Later, higher authorities of the university and police administration including SUST vice-chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed arrived on the spot and talked to the students.
While talking to the protesting students VC Farid Uddin Ahmed assured the students that the university administration will come forward to help the deceased Bulbul’s family.
The vice-chancellor also assured them of increasing safety measures in Gazi-Kalu-Tila area, taking quick steps in making arrangements for enough light in the area and bringing it under constant CCTV surveillance.
Besides, higher officials of the police administration also gave assurance of taking measures for the quick arrest of the killers. Later, the protesting students moved away from the street.
“We want quick justice for Bulbul’s murder. We have already talked to top-level officials of the law enforcement agencies. The killers of Bulbul will be identified and brought under punishment quickly,” the VC told journalists.
“We did everything that could’ve been done from the university administration’s end. Even after building the boundary wall, outsiders are still intruding on the university campus. Necessary steps will be taken to stop this,” he added.
Speaking to the media, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Md Azbahar Ali Sheikh said, “Those responsible for the death of Bulbul, will be brought under justice as soon as possible. We will try our best for a speedy trial in this case.”