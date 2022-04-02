Four including 'mastermind' arrested over Zahidul murder

The RAB official said Bocha Babu’s father Abul Kalam filed a case over the murder but Zahidul used to bear all the expenses of the case. Accused persons proposed to Zahidul to settle the case in exchange for Tk 5 million. He, however, refused to settle the case. The arrested persons at first considered killing Abul Kalam to impede the trial process but they later changed their mind and thought killing Zahidul would serve their cause better.

Khandaker Al Moyeen said the plan to kill Zahidul was made three to four months ago. Omar Faruque made a contract of Tk 1.5 million with Suman Shikdar Musa for killing Zahidul. Omar Faruque handed over Tk 900,000 to Musa who left the country for Dubai on 12 March.

Musa, one of the linchpins of notorious killer gang ‘Prakash-Bikash group’, was the main coordinator of the killing mission, the RAB briefing said.