From anti-casino drives to Pori Moni's arrest: Three questions remain unanswered

RAB, in the case with Ramna police station said, "He is known as casino Samrat. He has illegal casino business in ten clubs including Motijheel, Arambagh, Fakirapool and Paltan areas of the capital. He also carries out criminal activities including tender manipulation and extortion in the government and non-government financial organisations."

According to the case statement, the Samrat gang would torture anyone who refused to pay them toll or dissent in any way, subjecting them to electric shocks and beatings. He has a big cadre force. He would run this cadre force on money earned through illegal means. There are cases against him with different police stations. He was in jail in several cases. Maminul Haque Sayeed and Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan are two key accomplices of Samrat. Khaled was arrested by RAB a few days ago with a huge amount of money, arms and drugs.

When asked about the findings related to extortion, tender manipulation and torture, RAB legal and media wing director Khandaker Al Moin said liquor, drugs, arms and skins of Australian kangaroos were recovered during the drives. Accordingly cases was filed. Charge sheets were submitted as allegations were found to be true.

Khandaker Al Moin, however, could not say anything whether there was any proof of extortion, tender manipulation, electric shocks and beatings.

The government top leadership was annoyed with Samrat as he sought extortion from Anjuman Mafidul Islam. At the time such news was published.

Nothing could be known as to from which government and private organisations Samrat sought toll and to whom he gave the toll money.