Pori Moni placed on remand for third term

A Dhaka court has granted remand of actress Pori Moni for a day who is already in police custody in a case filed under narcotics control act.

The court on Thursday passed the order following a plea for a five-day remand by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police.

CID sought five-day remand for actress Pori Moni to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) court.