Two Bangladeshis shot dead in New York

Miscreants have shot dead two Bangladeshis in Buffalo, New York in the United States.

They were shot at around 12:pm on Saturday. Physicians declared their death after they were taken to the hospital.

US local police disclosed the news of the death through a press release and radio. None has been arrested in connection with the incident till filing of this report.

Local police and Special Weapons and Tactics unit of the police have cordoned the area.