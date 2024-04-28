Two Bangladeshis shot dead in New York
Miscreants have shot dead two Bangladeshis in Buffalo, New York in the United States.
They were shot at around 12:pm on Saturday. Physicians declared their death after they were taken to the hospital.
US local police disclosed the news of the death through a press release and radio. None has been arrested in connection with the incident till filing of this report.
Local police and Special Weapons and Tactics unit of the police have cordoned the area.
Buffalo's community activist Habib Rahman said the deceased are their neighbours. One of them is Babul Uddin. His home district is in Cumilla and another is Yusuf Mia from Sylhet. Babul Uddin was renovating his house in the Hazelwood area of the town's eastern region. Yusuf Mia was with him.
Habib Rahman said Babul Uddin came to Buffalo from Virginia 8 months ago. Yusuf Mia went to the USA from Sylhet. After receiving the news of their death, Bangladeshis thronged their house. They demanded justice for the incident.
Habib Rahman said, "Babul bhai has 7 children. Yusuf bhai has two children. His wife is pregnant. We want proper investigation and justice of the incident."
Police said the bodies will be handed over to the families after postmortem on Monday.