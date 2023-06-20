Mahmudul created a reign of terror in Sadhurpara

Mahmudul Alam was owner of grocery shop 15 to 20 years ago. He joined politics through Jatiya Party and later joined Awami League. He quickly rose to power by holding party posts and becoming chairman of union parishad. Since then he exerted his power and sued anyone at his will.

He would always be flanked by members of a criminal gang he formed in his locality. He got involved in various criminal activities including illegal sand lifting, gambling and taking money in name of recruiting to the police force.

Mahmudul Hasan alias Babu, 50, was general secretary of Awami League at Sadhurpara union in Jamalpur’s Bakshiganj upazila just days ago. Mahmudul was chairman of Sadhurpara union parishad for two consecutive terms. Mahmudul and his gang attacked journalist Golam Rabbani, Jamalpur district correspondent of Banglanews24.com and upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV, which led to his death. Mahmudul and 12 others are now incarcerated in the murder case. After Awami League had expelled him from the party post on Friday, the local government suspended him temporarily from the chairman post on Monday.