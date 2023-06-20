Mahmudul created a reign of terror in Sadhurpara

Mahmudul Alam was owner of grocery shop 15 to 20 years ago. He joined politics through Jatiya Party and later joined Awami League. He quickly rose to power by holding party posts and becoming chairman of union parishad. Since then he exerted his power and sued anyone at his will.
He would always be flanked by members of a criminal gang he formed in his locality. He got involved in various criminal activities including illegal sand lifting, gambling and taking money in name of recruiting to the police force.
Mahmudul Hasan alias Babu, 50, was general secretary of Awami League at Sadhurpara union in Jamalpur’s Bakshiganj upazila just days ago. Mahmudul was chairman of Sadhurpara union parishad for two consecutive terms. Mahmudul and his gang attacked journalist Golam Rabbani, Jamalpur district correspondent of Banglanews24.com and upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV, which led to his death. Mahmudul and 12 others are now incarcerated in the murder case. After Awami League had expelled him from the party post on Friday, the local government suspended him temporarily from the chairman post on Monday.
Journalist Golam Rabbani was heading home after work at around 10:00pm on 14 June. A criminal gang led by Mahmudul beat him up mercilessly and left him unconscious. He died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital the following day. It was learnt that the attack was carried out as some news reported by Rabbani went against Mahmudul.
Politics was his shield
Mahmudul is from Kamaler Bartti village of the union. Talking to 10 people of the area as well as leaders and activists of the ruling party, it was learnt that one of Mahmudul’s cousins was a BNP leader who got a contract to set up mobile network towers throughout the country back in 2007. Mahmudul used to oversee the work and earned some money. As another cousin of Mahmudul became a high police official in 2011, he did not have to look back .
Md Masudur Rahman, a person in Kamaler Bartti Bazar, said the police officer was the first rung of Mahmudul's upward climb. He created a reign of terror in Sadhurpara using the name of his police officer cousin.
Awami League’s local leaders said Mahmudul was active in Jatiya Party politics in around 2000. He started to join AL’s political programmes from 2011 and was elected union unit general secretary in 2014. He hold on to this post for nine years at a stretch before being expelled. Mahmudul competed in the UP election for the first time in 2011. He was defeated that time but elected in the next general election in 2016. He also won in the UP election held in 2022.
I’ve given him a lot of suggestions…but he would never pay any heed to these suggestionsMd Bazlur Rashid, president of Sadhurpara union AL
Sadhurpara union AL’s president Md Bazlur Rashid told Prothom Alo, “I’ve given him a lot of suggestions…but he would never pay any heed to these suggestions.”
House under lock and key
Mahmudul’s semi-pucca house near Kamaler Bartti Bazar was found under lock and key. A middle aged woman was found in the house premises. After much insistence she revealed her identity as Hasema Begum, wife of Mahmudul’s paternal cousin. She said all members of the house fled after the incident.
She claimed Mahmudul is a good person but various speculations are being circulated against him as he has fallen into danger now.
This correspondent talked with several persons of Sadhurpara union from morning to afternoon on Sunday. Mahmudul owns the three-storey market Habiba Supermarket in Kamaler Bartti Bazar. He rented out two floors while used another floor as his office. He bought another land of 22 decimal near that supermarket and constructed two semi-pucca markets there. Another two-story market is under construction on that land.
Bakshiganj upazila AL’s general secretary Md Ismail Hossain Talukder told Prothom Alo, “At first, that chairman was voted to the general secretary post (of union AL). None ever complained about any reign of terror or muscle flexing of that chairman. We were not informed about the issue.”
An allegation of torturing his second wife is under investigation against that chairman. We don’t have any information on any other case against him right nowMohammad Sohel Rana, OC, Bakshiganj
Bakshiganj police station’s officer in charge (OC) Mohammad Sohel Rana told Prothom Alo, “An allegation of torturing his second wife is under investigation against that chairman. We don’t have any information on any other case against him right now.”
Asked about the allegation of locals that the UP chairman had good connection with the police for being a relative of a high official, the OC said, “I don’t have any such information.”
Criminal gang
Tanti League’s Sadhurpara UP unit general secretary Rezaul Karim would lead the criminal gang of Mahmudul. The other members of the gang include union Jubo League member Md Maniruzzaman, Tanti League member Jakirul Islam, Bakshiganj pourashava Swecchasebak League’s information and literature affairs secretary Md Milon Mia, union Jubo League activists Golam Kibria, upazila Tanti League president Shahidur Rahman, Namapara area’s Md Tofazzal and Aynal Haque, Sadhurpara area’s Kafil Uddin, Kutuber Char village’s Md Fazlu Mia, Moullapara area’s Md Mukbul and Sardarpara’s Md Ohiduzzaman. All these 13 persons are incarcerated now.
Other members of Mahmudul’s criminal gang include upazila AL’s assistant publicity and publication secretary Baki Billah, Ward no. 7 of Sadhurpara union AL Gazi Amar Ali, upazila Jubo League’s secretary candidate Ismail Hossain, upazila Jubo League’s meber Md Khandakar Shamim, Jubo League activist Sheikh Farid, Chhatra League activist Omar Faruque, union Tanti League member Rubel Mia, Sadhurpara Tanti League vice president Md Abu Sayeed and ward no. 7 AL’s member Imam Ali.
They all used to move in gangs and carry out various crimes for Mahmudul, confirmed several local leaders of AL and locals.