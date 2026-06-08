Police officer close to ex-IGP Benazir now at centre of power in Khulna

One name repeatedly surfaced during this investigation into Khulna’s criminal underworld—Taimur Islam. By rank, he is a police inspector. He is currently serving in the Detective Branch (DB) of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP). However, according to victims, local sources and police documents, his identity extends far beyond that of a law enforcement officer. Allegations of involvement in cases, arrests, intimidation, extortion and links with criminal networks have turned him into a centre of power in Khulna.

Prothom Alo spoke with 13 alleged victims regarding Taimur Islam’s current activities. Nine of them declined to be named. They said speaking out against him could invite administrative pressure. They accused him of filing cases against individuals, helping others forcefully occupy institutions by detaining people and showing them as arrested, implicating them in criminal cases, extorting money through threats of arrest, and in some instances maintaining connections with criminal groups.

Following the July mass uprising, Taimur Islam joined KMP on 3 November 2024. Since then, he has been serving as the Detective Branch inspector (OC) of KMP.

Taimur's ties to Khulna go back many years. Police records list his permanent address on Khan Jahan Ali Road in Khulna Sadar. He studied at Government Azam Khan Commerce College in Khulna and spent a significant portion of his police career in the city.