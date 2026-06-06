Forceful occupation and extortion in Khulna under political patronage

One of the three individuals who received detention orders due to allegations of involvement in various crimes is Molla Farid Ahmed, general secretary of Khulna Sadar thana BNP, known as Farid Molla. Following the mass uprising, his name has become one of the most discussed in connection with allegations of land grabbing in Khulna. He has been accused of occupying railway land, river-port jetties, the large market area, the railway market, and railway physicians' residences, among other places.

On 10, 11, and 12 May, visits to Ghats No. 4, 5, and 6 along the Rupsha River, the large market, and the railway market revealed posters and banners of Farid Molla at various locations. No local resident was willing to speak publicly against him. However, many people, on condition of anonymity, stated that anyone speaking against Farid Molla there would ‘face consequences’.

Inside the railway market, the railway physicians' residence is locally known as “Doctor Bari.” Following the mass uprising, the roof and various parts of the building were demolished in several phases. On 9 March, the remaining portions of the building were demolished and more than 14 shops were constructed there overnight. Local residents allege that Farid Molla played a role throughout the entire process.

Asked about these allegations, Molla Farid Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the accusations were made by political opponents. He claimed that he had not occupied any railway land. He further stated that an internal BNP investigation had not found any crime on his part.

Denying allegations that he occupied the Doctor Bari site and built shops there, Farid Molla said, “No one has any proof linking me to the Doctor Bari property. Around 2013 or 2014, an Awami League councillor attempted to demolish the place. Beyond that, I know nothing.”

Regarding the demolition of part of the building on 9 March and the overnight construction of shops, Farid Molla said, “No new shops have been built there. No one has demolished the school's boundary wall either. Hawkers have temporarily set up stalls during the winter season.”