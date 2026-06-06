Khulna crime 2
Forceful occupation and extortion in Khulna under political patronage
The railway physicians’ residence “Doctor Bari” has been forecefully occupied.
Extortionists grab a share of development projects. Work is stopped if extortion money is not paid.
Criminals arrive in motorcycle convoys and abduct contractors.
The police list alone contains the names of 69 extortionists and 181 criminals in the city.
Fresh incidents of land grabbing and extortion are occurring in Khulna involving railway land, river jetties, open spaces near markets, and city corporation development projects. Following the political changeover on 5 August 2024, new structures have appeared on railway land in different parts of the city. In some places shops have been built, while in others contractors' work has been halted to collect extortion payments. Allegations have emerged of collusion among local political leaders and activists, criminal groups, and dishonest members of the administration.
The jetty area along the Rupsha River was once the centre of the criminal empire of notorious gangster Ershad Shikder. After his execution, relief had returned relatively to the large market and jetty areas. However, since 5 August 2024, incidents of occupation and extortion have again surfaced there. Allegations have also arisen regarding the involvement of some local political leaders.
During a recent visit to the jetty area, it was observed that new structures had been erected on some government land after 5 August 2024. In some cases, temporary structures had been built and rented out. Relevant railway authorities stated that more than 76 acres of railway land in Khulna remains occupied illegally.
The allegations are not confined to the jetty area. Complaints of occupation and extortion have surfaced throughout the city. The boundary wall of a school located on railway land and residences of railway hospital physicians have been demolished and occupied. There are also allegations that false cases relating to various incidents during the July mass uprising have been filed against many people to facilitate occupation. Extortionists are also taking a share of development projects. Work is stopped if payments are not made. The police list alone contains the names of 69 extortionists and 181 criminals in Khulna city.
Members of some notorious criminal groups have also allegedly infiltrated the committees of political organizations. One of Khulna BNP's top leaders told Prothom Alo that many members of criminal Grenade Babu's group have secured positions in various ward committees of the Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal.
According to local sources, occupation, extortion, and criminal activities are not being brought under control because of collusion between criminals and a section of political leaders. The situation has become even more complicated due to the involvement of some dishonest individuals within the administration, including the police. During the tenure of the interim government last year, detention orders under the Special Powers Act of 1974 were issued against three BNP leaders. However, police did not arrest any of them at the time.
Regarding this, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Hasan told Prothom Alo that the incidents occurred before he joined. He said he is taking action whenever he hears of any incident.
Asked why those involved continue to escape consequences despite one incident after another, the commissioner said that action is taken when cases are filed. However, many of the incidents of occupation and extortion being discussed have not been formally reported to the police, nor have cases been filed.
Occupation through political identity
One of the three individuals who received detention orders due to allegations of involvement in various crimes is Molla Farid Ahmed, general secretary of Khulna Sadar thana BNP, known as Farid Molla. Following the mass uprising, his name has become one of the most discussed in connection with allegations of land grabbing in Khulna. He has been accused of occupying railway land, river-port jetties, the large market area, the railway market, and railway physicians' residences, among other places.
On 10, 11, and 12 May, visits to Ghats No. 4, 5, and 6 along the Rupsha River, the large market, and the railway market revealed posters and banners of Farid Molla at various locations. No local resident was willing to speak publicly against him. However, many people, on condition of anonymity, stated that anyone speaking against Farid Molla there would ‘face consequences’.
Inside the railway market, the railway physicians' residence is locally known as “Doctor Bari.” Following the mass uprising, the roof and various parts of the building were demolished in several phases. On 9 March, the remaining portions of the building were demolished and more than 14 shops were constructed there overnight. Local residents allege that Farid Molla played a role throughout the entire process.
Asked about these allegations, Molla Farid Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the accusations were made by political opponents. He claimed that he had not occupied any railway land. He further stated that an internal BNP investigation had not found any crime on his part.
Denying allegations that he occupied the Doctor Bari site and built shops there, Farid Molla said, “No one has any proof linking me to the Doctor Bari property. Around 2013 or 2014, an Awami League councillor attempted to demolish the place. Beyond that, I know nothing.”
Regarding the demolition of part of the building on 9 March and the overnight construction of shops, Farid Molla said, “No new shops have been built there. No one has demolished the school's boundary wall either. Hawkers have temporarily set up stalls during the winter season.”
However, a complaint submitted by the field kanungo (revenue officer) of Railway Kachari No. 18 to Khulna Railway Police Station states that the structures were built illegally under cover of darkness. During a field visit on 11 May, this reporter also observed shops at the site.
Another person who received a detention order is former convener of Khulna city Chhatra Dal and member secretary of Swechchhasebak Dal, Ishtiaq Ahmed, also known as Ishti. His cousin is Grenade Babu, leader of the currently notorious B-Company criminal group in Khulna. Following 5 August 2024, allegations of various criminal activities have also surfaced against Ishti.
Regarding these allegations, Ishtiaq Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “I do not know any criminal groups. What I know is what I see in newspapers and on Facebook. We spent 17 years of our lives in movements against the Awami League. We did not have time to pay attention to these things. I have had no contact with Babu for 15 years.”
Ishtiaq further said that if members of criminal groups are found in Swechchhasebak Dal committees, they will be expelled immediately.
Regarding the detention order against him, Ishtiaq said, “That was politically motivated harassment. I have spoken with the new police commissioner. We were told then that the matter was not appropriate.”
He also said, “Our leader Rakibul Islam Bakul (whip of the national parliament) has given instructions to practice clean politics.”
Ishtiaq’s brother is Mahmudun Chowdhury (Jony), of the Mongla Customs Agents Association (C&F Association). In November 2024, a section of BNP-backed businessmen, including him, reportedly took control of the association’s building and announced a 13-member ad hoc committee, according to relevant sources. Former Jubo Dal leader Mosharraf Hossain was made convener and Mahmudun Chowdhury was made member secretary.
Regarding this, Mahmudun Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that after 5 August, in a situation of unrest, a committee was formed through student representatives to normalise port operations. Later an election was held and he is now the elected general secretary. He denied allegations of occupation of the building, saying, “This is not a matter of occupation; the committee was formed at that time just to keep activities running due to the situation.”
On 20 September last year, BNP leader Golam Mostafa Bhutto was arrested by KMP in Bastuhara area on charges of drug dealing, extortion, land grabbing, and controlling teen gangs. He had faced seven cases. According to police, he had created an atmosphere of fear in the area after 5 August.
Information has emerged that after the July mass uprising, land grabbing and various forms of extortion in Khulna increased using the police administration. In some cases false accusations were filed under cases, in others people were labeled “collaborators of fascism” to facilitate extortion. Alongside some BNP leaders and activists, incidents of extortion also occurred in the early period under the identity of “student-public.” There are also allegations of institutional occupation and attempted occupation using fake cases. Prothom Alo has found at least 13 such incidents.
Khulna city BNP President SM Shafiqul Alam (Mona) claims that there is no political patronage behind extortion and criminal groups.
Regarding the involvement of some BNP members in occupation, drugs, and criminal activities, Shafiqul Alam said the party has already expelled 355 people. Action has been taken where allegations were proven.
Local people said that after the July mass uprising, politics in Khulna is now controlled by a central leader of the BNP. Most of those named in Prothom Alo’s investigation for involvement or association with crimes are said to be followers of that leader. Posters, banners, and festoons across Khulna also feature his image.
Occupation of railway land
A clear picture of railway land occupation can be seen in various parts of Khulna city. In the old railway station area, rows of shops have been built along the railway line. In Jogar Gate area, structures have been built on railway land. On Hospital Road, semi-pucca shops exist. In Daulatpur, especially near College Station, pucca and tin-shed structures have been built adjacent to railway land. In some places shops are operating; elsewhere new construction is underway.
In many places, it is no longer possible to distinguish open space beside the railway line. Local residents and businesspeople say that occupation increased after 5 August 2024. Some people have also adopted a strategy of filing lawsuits as a means of occupation. First they occupy land, then when railway authorities take action, they file compensation cases.
A review of 21 railway documents from March to September 2025 shows that shops, semi-pucca structures, and tin-shed houses were built on railway land in various areas of Khulna.
The old railway station area has the highest number of occupation allegations. A railway document dated 8 September 2025 mentions illegal structures in areas including the station-adjacent railway yard, Ghats 6 and 7, the loading gate area, Hospital Road, the BIWTA boundary wall area, and the old market railway line area. Field visits also confirmed shops and structures adjacent to railway land.
There are allegations of construction on railway land in Jogra Gate and Montu Colony areas. On 7 September 2025, railway authorities wrote to the officer-in-charge of Khulna Sadar Police Station stating that a person named Md. Alamgir Hossain was filling a pond on railway land and constructing structures there, ignoring objections.
Similarly, illegal shops and structures were built on railway yard land, behind Khulna Officers’ Rest House, on Hospital Road, and behind Manik Mia Shipping Company. In most of these incidents, names of local BNP leaders or criminal groups have appeared.
During a field visit to the old railway station, railway officials said that except for a small two-room structure, almost all surrounding land has been occupied. Only a narrow passage remains from the main road to the station control room, and that is also gradually being occupied. From the station to Jogar Gate, nearly one and a half kilometers of land has been occupied in this manner. On 18 April, Station Master Masud Rana of Khulna Junction wrote to higher authorities about the occupation.
When contacted by phone yesterday, Masud Rana told Prothom Alo that most railway land around the station building has been occupied. Shops, a sweet and yogurt factory, and other businesses are operating on railway quarters-adjacent land on the south side, disrupting normal station operations.
Local residents said that a few days ago, Asaduzzaman Mithu and seven to eight people visited and inquired about vacant railway land. They identified themselves as members of “B-Company.” Mithu is the deputy convener of Khulna city Swechchhasebak Dal and an associate of Ishtiaq Ahmed.
Asaduzzaman Mithu denied the allegation, saying he went there to discuss a personal issue of the station master and also asked about two railway ponds. He claimed there was no intent of occupation or leasing, and that the claim of identifying as “B-Company members” was completely false.
Meanwhile, Iqbal Mahmood, field kanungo (revenue officer) of railway Kachari No. 18 in Khulna, told Prothom Alo that much railway land has been illegally occupied and despite resistance, it is often not possible to stop due to political influence and other reasons.
Obstruction of development work for extortion
Extortion by criminal groups, stoppage of work, and threats and assaults on contractors have also occurred in development projects of Khulna City Corporation. However, no one has dared to file cases in most incidents, and police have allegedly taken no effective action.
At least four incidents were reported based on interviews with 14 local contractors and related individuals. They, requesting anonymity, said that criminal groups “B Company” and “Ashik Bahini” stopped development work demanding extortion money. There are also allegations of abducting workers, beating them, and releasing them after collecting money.
According to Khulna City Corporation sources, road and lane development work was underway in Jinnahpara area of Ward 31 under two packages. On 1 March, members of Ashik Bahini stopped the work and demanded Tk 2 million in extortion. After negotiation, a settlement was reached at Tk 600,000.
After this, members of B Company reportedly arrived in 8–10 motorcycles in broad daylight, abducted a subcontractor, beat him, and snatched Tk 70,000 from him. After the city administrator informed the police commissioner, two people were arrested and the subcontractor was rescued.
Sources said pressure on the contractor increased after the arrests. The criminals demanded an additional Tk 500,000, of which the contractor paid Tk 200,000. Later, further threats, beatings, and intimidation led to another Tk 200,000 being collected.
Extortion did not stop there. On 14 May, during the first package’s final concreting work, Ashik Bahini again stopped the work and demanded Tk 300,000. After Tk 150,000 was paid, work resumed. However, the police commissioner said that after receiving information, the local police officer went to the site and facilitated resumption of work.
Similar allegations were made regarding landfill development and sand filling work near 31 No. Ward adjacent to the RAB office and Dashgate area. Initially, B-Company members pressured the contractor to hand over the work to their firm. Failing that, after extensive lobbying, the contractor awarded the work tried to appease them by giving sand supply contracts at high rates to two individuals designated by B Company.
After work began, on 30 April, members of Ashik Bahini allegedly set fire to an excavator. The contractor later reached an understanding with them out of fear, though he did not file any complaint with the police and refused to speak further.
Development work in Motiakhali lanes 6, 7, and 8 and Azad Master Lane under Ward 31 was also stopped by Ashik Bahini in April. The work remains suspended.
Local contractors are afraid to speak out, as stopping work, threatening workers, burning equipment, and issuing death threats are common. Gunfire incidents are when such issues become public.
Not only development projects, but ordinary citizens are also being extorted. For example, at 6:30 a.m. yesterday, Friday in Motiyakhali of Ward 31 under Labanchara Police Station, six to seven criminals entered the house of expatriate Mohammad Hasan Chan and took away a motorcycle. A law enforcement source said that for some time, calls from different numbers had been demanding Tk 2 million in extortion from this family on behalf of Ashik group in Khulna.
“The state cannot provide security”
People concerned said the current situation in Khulna stands on three layers. The first is visible occupation—railway land, jetties, ponds, school walls, old buildings, market-adjacent open spaces. The second is economic control—extortion, contracting, sand supply, jetty tolls, shop rent. The third is political shadow—party identity, ward committees, local protection, denial when accused.
Together, these three layers have created a situation where crime is not limited to isolated criminal acts; it is merging with local power, economy, and politics. Some occupy, some protect occupation, some claim political identity, others deny it.
A businessman from Dakbangla intersection, requesting anonymity, said: “Here everyone knows who is doing it, but no one speaks. Because if they do, there will be no shop, no work, no safety.”
Kudrat-e-Khuda, Khulna district secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SUJAN), told Prothom Alo that due to police inactivity and administrative weakness, a criminal economy of drugs, occupation, extortion, and political shelter has developed in Khulna. Where there is irregularity, the police are also present. In some way or another, they are involved. Even land of large estates such as Haji Muhammad Mohsin Estate is being occupied by influential groups by “managing” the administration.
He said the state is still unable to provide security, and neither is the police. As a result, no one wants to file cases or even speak openly.