Girl sexually harassed on DU campus, police looking for man in helmet

The girl said she was going to Old Dhaka by a rickshaw from her brother’s house in Dhanmondi. A man on a motorcycle came from behind and touched her. The man in helmet was riding the bike with one hand and used his left hand to grab her, the girl alleged.
She said the man grabbed with so much force that her dress tore. There were a lot of people around nearby at the time but they don’t seem to have noticed the incident.
The girl said she had seen the face of the harasser and would be able to identify him if she sees him again.
Shahbagh police station’s officer-in-charge Mowdut Hawlader said the allegation has been lodged as a case yesterday.
The police has visited the place and trying to identify the accused from CCTV footages, the OC added.