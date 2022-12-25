Crime

One arrested for raping minor girl in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Boalkhali upazila of the district on Saturday noon, police said.

The accused identified as Md Jahangir was arrested after the victim’s mother filed a case in this connection. He is a resident of the ward No-4 under Shakpura union of the upazila.

According to the case statement, the victim went to the house of the accused to play with other children on Saturday noon while the mother was cooking.

Jahangir raped the minor girl taking her to a room of the house where there was no one except his elderly mother during the incident. 

Later, the victim, who was bleeding, shared the matter with her mother in a cry, the statement said. The mother filed the case after hearing this.

Md Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalkhali police station, said they arrested the accused, who primarily confessed to the crime, after a case was lodged under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act  in this connection.

The victim was sent to One-Stop Crisis Center of Chattogram Medical College Hospital for medical tests, the OC added.

