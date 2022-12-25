One arrested for raping minor girl in Chattogram

Jahangir raped the minor girl taking her to a room of the house where there was no one except his elderly mother during the incident.
Later, the victim, who was bleeding, shared the matter with her mother in a cry, the statement said. The mother filed the case after hearing this.
Md Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalkhali police station, said they arrested the accused, who primarily confessed to the crime, after a case was lodged under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act in this connection.
The victim was sent to One-Stop Crisis Center of Chattogram Medical College Hospital for medical tests, the OC added.