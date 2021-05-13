Golden Monir: Report in money laundering case on 13 June

A Dhaka court on Wednesday fixed 13 June for the submission of the investigation report in a case lodged against Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Debabrata Biswas accepted the statement of case and fixed the date.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, CID inspector Mohammad Ibrahim Hossain filed the case against ten people, including Golden Monir’s wife and son, at the Badda police station.