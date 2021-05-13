Golden Monir: Report in money laundering case on 13 June

A Dhaka court on Wednesday fixed 13 June for the submission of the investigation report in a case lodged against Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Debabrata Biswas accepted the statement of case and fixed the date.
Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, CID inspector Mohammad Ibrahim Hossain filed the case against ten people, including Golden Monir’s wife and son, at the Badda police station.
The other accused in the case are: Monir’s wife Raushan Akhter, son Rafi Hossain, sister Nasima Akhter, Nasima’s husband Hasan Ali Khan, other brother-in-law Nahid Hossain, associate Abdul Hamid, Sirajganj Sadar upazila chairman Riaz Uddin, Riaz’s brother Haider Ali and Dhaka North City Corporation Ward No. 44 councilor Shafiqul Islam alias Shafiq.