Graft case: HC stays bail of Rashed Chisti

“The Appellate Division stayed Rashed‘s bail for four weeks and asked him to file a regular appeal,” Lawyer Khan said.

Rashed was granted conditional bail on 2 June, 2019, but ACC appealed against the High Court order.

On 19 May, he was granted bail by the Dhaka lower court in multiple cases. Later, the ACC applied for the stay of bail.

According to the case, Mohammad Mahbubul Haque Chishti alias Babul Chishti, wife Rosie Chishti, son Rashedul Haque Chishti, first president of Farmers Bank Muhammad Masudur Rahman Khan, senior vice president Zia Uddin Ahmed and former manager of the bank’s Gulshan corporate branch and current senior executive vice president Delwar Hossain were arrested on 10 April 2018 on charges of embezzlement of around Tk 1.6 billion.