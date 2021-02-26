Guards, peons witnesses in anti-state conspiracy case on FB

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed and Rashtrochinta activist Didarul Islam Bhuiyan have spread conspiratorial statements and rumours against the state through social media platforms including Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp, the charge sheet says. And six civilians, including security guards of houses and malls, peon and relatives, have been made witnesses of the online activities of the accused.

These witnesses knew what types of mobile phones the three accused had used, the names of their Facebook accounts, which Facebook page they posted their controversial posts on and what sort of conversations the accused had online, records of the charge sheet filed in the court last month revealed. Though five out of six witnesses told Prothom Alo they didn’t give any such testimony to the police.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) picked up Kishore, Mushtaq and Didarul from their residences in Lalmatia and Kakrail area in May last year. Then they were charged under the Digital Security Act. Mushtaq died in jail on Thursday night, Didarul is out on bail and Kishore is in prison.