Chinese nationals involved in online scams

“Earn Tk 18,000 working 20 minutes per day online,” “We are disbursing loans without any collateral”. A group of Chinese nationals have embezzled many people's money with flashy advertisements.

Apart from this, they are deceiving Bangladeshi people online in various ways. After investigating several cases of cybercrime, the police found the involvement of Chinese nationals living in Bangladesh.

Police officials involved in the investigation say that Chinese citizens are cheating people by opening new apps and websites for five to six months. Apart from involving the citizens of Bangladesh in their scam, they are also bringing people in from China.

This were learnt by talking with people involved in the investigation of eight cases of cybercrime regarding Chinese citizens and their Bangladeshi associates. Among the cases, five are being investigated by the Cyber ​​and Special Crime Section of the Intelligence Division (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).