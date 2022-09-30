Three killed in Noakhali during ‘shootout between robbers’: Police

Police in Noakhali’s Hatia have reported the deaths of three men in what the force described as a “shootout between two gangs of robbers,” in Char Ghasia of Noakhali’s Hatia early Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased were identified as Shahraj, 35, Kabir, 40 and Nurunnabi, 45, Hatia police station office-in-charge Amir Hossain said.