HC cancels bail of expelled Jubo League leader Samrat

On 16 May, the ACC filed a petition before the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail of Samrat in the graft case.
Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 passed the order but with riders — Samrat can't leave the country without the permission of the court and he has to submit his passport and also his health reports on the designated date.
Earlier, the same court turned down his bail plea in the corruption case filed by the ACC twice -- on 13 and 28 April.
Samrat secured bail in a drugs case on 11 April and in an Arms Act case and a money laundering case on 10 April.
The expelled Jubo League leader has been undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital since 24 November last year.
On 6 October, 2019, Rab detained Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Chauddagram in Cumilla.
Rab raided his Kakrail office later that day. Huge quantities of foreign liquor, pistols, and two hides of kangaroo were seized from his office.
He was later sentenced by a mobile court to six months in prison under the Wildlife Conservation Act.
On 7 October, Abdul Khaleque, deputy assistant director of RAB-1 lodged two complaints against Samrat with the Ramna police station under the Arms and the Narcotics Act. Arman was also made an accused in the narcotics case.
On 4 November, Shekhar Chandra Mallik, a sub-inspector, submitted a chargesheet against Samrat in the Arms Act case.
On 12 November, the ACC lodged a complaint against him for acquiring assets worth Tk 29.4 million beyond his known sources of income.
On 12 September, 2020, Rashedur Rahman, sub-inspector of CID, registered a case against him at the Ramna police station for laundering Tk 1.95 billion to Malaysia and Singapore.
Lastly, on 26 November last year, the investigating officer in the case, Jahangir Alam, submitted a chargesheet in the court.