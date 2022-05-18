HC cancels bail of expelled Jubo League leader Samrat

The High Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a graft case, reports UNB.

A bench of justices Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the bail order of a lower court on 11 May.

The court also asked Samrat to surrender before a lower court within seven days, said deputy attorney general AGM Amin Uddin.

Earlier, On 11 May, the Dhaka court granted bail to Samrat in the graft case, paving the way for his release from judicial custody.