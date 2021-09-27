HC orders closure of unauthorised microcredit institutions

The special committee has been asked to submit its report within 45 days of receiving copy of the order.
The HC also asked the microcredit regulatory authority to submit a list of local loan providers within the 45 days.
The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the incompetence of the respondents in monitoring the activities of the unauthorized financial institutions, cooperative associations and microfinance institutions should not be declared beyond legal authority.
Secretary to the finance ministry, governor of Bangladesh Bank and the Microcredit Regulatory Authority have been made respondents to the rule.
The court also fixed 30 November for the next hearing.
On 7 September, Syed Sayedul Haque, a lawyer of the Supreme Court filed a writ petition seeking to identify those involved in providing loans with high interest across the country.
Lawyer Haque stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Nur Us Sadique represented the state.
According to the petition, the unregistered institutions are involved in realising high interest and they are not registered in the name of any financial institutions and banking institutions.
Many people have chosen to kill themselves and sell their body organs after failing to pay the interest, according to reports published in newspapers.