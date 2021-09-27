HC orders closure of unauthorised microcredit institutions

The High Court on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to close down the unauthorized microcredit financial institutions and take legal steps against those with the help of local administration.

The HC bench of justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and justice Md Zakir Hossain passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

The HC also ordered the Bangladesh Bank to form a special committee for investigating the small loan programmes of the unauthorised companies and make a list of those institutions.