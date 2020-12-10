HC orders MP Papul’s wife, daughter to surrender in 10 days

The High Court on Thursday asked MP Shahid Islam Papul’s wife Selina Islam, also a reserve seat MP, and their daughter Wafa Islam to surrender before a court within 10 days in a graft case filed over laundering over Tk 1.48 billion (148.41 crore).

The HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order after rejecting their bail petition, reports news agency UNB.

Advocate Khurshid Alam stood for the ACC while advocate Abdul Baset Majumdar and advocate Syed Ahmed Raza for petitioner and deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.