HC scraps bail plea of Regent’s Shahed in money laundering case

The High Court (HC) on Monday scrapped a plea of Regent Group chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim, for bail in a case lodged under Money Laundering Prevention Act.

A High Court division virtual bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order.

Lawyer Fazlur Rahman moved the plea for Shahed, while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan vehemently opposed the petition for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).