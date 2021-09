The High Court has sought explanation from two judges within 10 days on the ground of Pori Moni's second and third phases of remand.

The investigation officer in the case has been asked to appear with papers and documents.

A High Court bench passed the order on Thursday.

Film actress Pori Moni, who was arrested in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act, was placed on remand for three times. She was released on bail on Wednesday.

*More to follow...