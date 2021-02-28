HC seeks list of money launderers

The High Court wants to know about the names and address of the person who secretly laundered money to foreign banks outside the country including the Swiss Bank, the amount of the deposited money and what action had been taken against those people to recover the money.

A HC bench comprised of justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order and issued a rule on Sunday after the initial hearing.

Supreme Court lawyers Abdul Qayyum Khan and Subir Nandi Das filed a writ petition on 1 February seeking an immediate action to recover the large amount of money secretly deposited in foreign banks, especially in the Swiss Bank by various Bangladeshi nationals and companies.

Lawyer Abdul Qayyum Khan stood for the writ petitioner.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC). Deputy attorney general Amin Uddin Manik represented the state. Apart from the orders, the court also ruled on different issues.