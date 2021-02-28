HC seeks list of money launderers

The High Court wants to know about the names and address of the person who secretly laundered money to foreign banks outside the country including the Swiss Bank, the amount of the deposited money and what action had been taken against those people to recover the money.
A HC bench comprised of justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order and issued a rule on Sunday after the initial hearing.
Supreme Court lawyers Abdul Qayyum Khan and Subir Nandi Das filed a writ petition on 1 February seeking an immediate action to recover the large amount of money secretly deposited in foreign banks, especially in the Swiss Bank by various Bangladeshi nationals and companies.
Lawyer Abdul Qayyum Khan stood for the writ petitioner.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC). Deputy attorney general Amin Uddin Manik represented the state. Apart from the orders, the court also ruled on different issues.
UNB adds: 30 March has been fixed as the next date of hearing.
Fifteen people, including secretaries to Prime Minister’s Office, finance, commerce, foreign affairs, home, and law; the Attorney General, Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh Bank governor, and police chief, have been asked to respond to the ruling.
In the ruling, the court asked why it should not order forming a separate team to investigate money laundering and issue order to bring back laundered money or recommend formulating new law to this end.
ACC lawyer Khurshid told the court that the authorities concerned are investigating those whose names appeared in Panama and Paradise papers. Abdul Awal Mintoo and Moosa Bin Shamsher are among these people, he said.
The authorities concerned – including the foreign and home ministries, immigration police, Bangladesh Finance Intelligence Unit (BFIU) – have been informed about bringing back laundered money from the Swiss Bank, he said.