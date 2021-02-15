Health department driver sued by ACC

Crime and Law

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday filed two cases against the driver of the health directorate Abdul Malek and his wife Nargis Begum, reports UNB.

ACC assistant director Syed Nazrul Islam filed the cases.

In the first case, the accused Abdul Malek in the statement of assets filed with the commission announced assets worth around Tk 9.4 million.

But ACC found more than Tk 15 million which were amassed in a dishonest manner and inconsistent with the known source of income.

The case was filed against him for committing a punishable offence under sections 26 (2) and 26 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act-2004.

In the second case, health directorate driver Abdul Malek and his wife were included for misappropriating almost Tk 11 million.

