Hearing of case against JKG’s Sabrina, Ariful adjourned till 15 Dec

A Dhaka court on Tuesday adjourned till 15 December the hearing in a case lodged over issuing fake coronavirus test reports against eight people including JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and her husband Ariful Haque Chowdhury.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order as two new prosecution witnesses testified in the case today, reports news agency BSS.

Sirajul Islam and Hajera Begum today testified in the case and were cross-examined by the defence afterwards. The plaintiff of the case works as caretaker in the house of these two witnesses.

The court on 20 August framed charges against the eight accused in the case.