Helena Jahangir to face five cases

The authorities will file five cases against expelled Awami League leader and businessperson Helena Jahangir who was detained on Thursday night.

Khandaker Al Moin, director of legal and media wing of Rapid Action Battallion (RAB) said that at a briefing on Friday.

Helena would be sued under the narcotics control act, digital security act, special power act, wildlife (conservation and security) act and telecommunication act, the RAB official said.