Helena Jahangir to face five cases

Helena was operating an IPTV named Joyjatra without taking permission from the concerned authorities, said Moin adding that she would take bribes in name of appointing district correspondents of the IPTV.
Law enforcers on Thursday night conducted a raid on the offices of Joyjatra IPTV in Mirpur and sealed it.
Earlier around 8:00pm yesterday, RAB raided Helena’s Gulshan house and recovered liquor, foreign currency, walkie-talkie sets, deer skin and gambling equipment. She was detained and taken to RAB headquarters.
Helena was member of the women affairs sub-committee of the ruling party. She was expelled from the post on 17 January. A press release on Sunday signed by the ruling party's women affairs secretary Meher Afroz Chumki said Helena has been relieved from her membership of the subcommittee as her recent activities in social media were in the violation of the organisation's policy.
Helena was criticised for a Facebook post announcing recruitment of leaders for an organisation named “Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League".