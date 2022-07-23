Sexual harassment in CU: Two students expelled permanently

Proctor Rabiul said, the Board of Health, Residence and Disciplinary Committee of CU have taken the decision at an emergency meeting this evening, CU Assistant Proctor Shahidul Islam confirmed.

He said one more youth has been arrested over sexual assault incident this afternoon. A total of five youths were arrested so far in the incident.

They were expelled as the "perpetrators had committed an unforgivable act", he said.

The expelled students were Md Azim, a 2nd year student of History and Nurul Abshar Babu, also a 2nd year student of Anthropology of the university.