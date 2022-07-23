Sexual harassment in CU: Two students expelled permanently

Proctor Rabiul said, the Board of Health, Residence and Disciplinary Committee of CU have taken the decision at an emergency meeting this evening, CU Assistant Proctor Shahidul Islam confirmed.
He said one more youth has been arrested over sexual assault incident this afternoon. A total of five youths were arrested so far in the incident.
They were expelled as the "perpetrators had committed an unforgivable act", he said.
The expelled students were Md Azim, a 2nd year student of History and Nurul Abshar Babu, also a 2nd year student of Anthropology of the university.
Earlier, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five youths from different area from the university campus over alleged assault of a female student on Friday night and Saturday.
A female student was physically assaulted by five youths, which sparked protests on the campus, while she was going to Botanical Garden from Pritilata Hall with her friends around 10pm on last Sunday.
The arrested persons had also captured the incident on video and threatened to make it viral.
According to the allegation by the victim, a five-member probe committee has already been formed to investigate the matter by the CU authority.
A complaint was also lodged with Hathazari police station over the incident.
Meanwhile, CU students staged a protest on the campus on Wednesday night, demanding punishment for assaulting the female student.