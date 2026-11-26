Daughter of former MP Anwarul Azim, murdered in Kolkata, detained in Dhaka
Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin, 24, daughter of former Jhenaidah-4 member of parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim Anar, has been detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Anwarul Azim was murdered in Kolkata, India.
A team from the DMP’s Wari division detained Mumtarin during a raid on a house in the capital’s Lalmatia area on Wednesday night.
DMP Wari Division Deputy Commissioner Molla Mohammad Shahin confirmed the information to Prothom Alo today, Thursday. He said Mumtarin has been detained on allegations of being involved in a conspiracy to destabilise the country. Legal proceedings against her are under way.
Anwarul Azim was the president of Kaliganj upazila unit of the Awami League, whose activities are now banned. He was murdered in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, in 2024.