Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin, 24, daughter of former Jhenaidah-4 member of parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim Anar, has been detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Anwarul Azim was murdered in Kolkata, India.

A team from the DMP’s Wari division detained Mumtarin during a raid on a house in the capital’s Lalmatia area on Wednesday night.