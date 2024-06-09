MP Anwarul Azim murdered over gold smuggling

Jhenaidah-4 constituency member of parliament Anwarul Azim, who was killed in Kolkata, indulged in smuggling at Jhenaidah border areas four decades ago.

Later he got involved in politics and became municipality councilor, upazila chairman and later member of parliament.

However, he couldn't leave the syndicate of smuggling. He was killed due to a feud over smuggling.

Investigation sources said those, who are involved in the murder of Anwarul Azim, are also members of the criminal world. The main planner of the murder was Anwarul Azim's childhood friend Akhtaruzzaman alias Shahin. He himself is the head of a smuggling syndicate. Professional criminal Shimul Bhuiyan, who was once a leader of an extremist organisation, executed the murder plan.

While investigating the murder, it was found Anwarul Azim had connection with the criminal world much earlier. In the mid eighties, he was involved in smuggling at the Mahespur border areas of his district Jhenaidah.

It is learnt that Anwarul Azim was involved in a transnational racket through a big gold smuggler, a resident of Jhenaidah in the beginning of nineties. He gradually became one of the masterminds of gold smuggling in Jhenaidah border areas.

There were many cases on charges of smuggling and murders relating to smuggling till becoming a member of parliament. However, he was acquitted of a number of cases on political considerations after Awami League came to power in 2009. He was also acquitted of the remaining cases.