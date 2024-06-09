MP Anwarul Azim murdered over gold smuggling
Jhenaidah-4 constituency member of parliament Anwarul Azim, who was killed in Kolkata, indulged in smuggling at Jhenaidah border areas four decades ago.
Later he got involved in politics and became municipality councilor, upazila chairman and later member of parliament.
However, he couldn't leave the syndicate of smuggling. He was killed due to a feud over smuggling.
Investigation sources said those, who are involved in the murder of Anwarul Azim, are also members of the criminal world. The main planner of the murder was Anwarul Azim's childhood friend Akhtaruzzaman alias Shahin. He himself is the head of a smuggling syndicate. Professional criminal Shimul Bhuiyan, who was once a leader of an extremist organisation, executed the murder plan.
While investigating the murder, it was found Anwarul Azim had connection with the criminal world much earlier. In the mid eighties, he was involved in smuggling at the Mahespur border areas of his district Jhenaidah.
It is learnt that Anwarul Azim was involved in a transnational racket through a big gold smuggler, a resident of Jhenaidah in the beginning of nineties. He gradually became one of the masterminds of gold smuggling in Jhenaidah border areas.
There were many cases on charges of smuggling and murders relating to smuggling till becoming a member of parliament. However, he was acquitted of a number of cases on political considerations after Awami League came to power in 2009. He was also acquitted of the remaining cases.
Although no fresh cases were filed against Anwarul after he became a member of parliament, he became the mastermind of gold smuggling in the region, according to reports of government agencies and Prothom Alo investigation. Local politicians to the administration knew the matter.
No one had courage to talk about this after he became a member of parliament.
Preferring not to be named, Jhenaidah Awami League senior leader, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "Anar (Anwarul Azim) was involved in the underworld for four decades. He tried to build image over his criminal activities after joining politics and becoming member of parliament. But his dark world ended in darkness."
The reason behind the comment of this senior leader is that Anwarul Azim went missing on 12 May after going to India. Later it was known that Anwarul Azim was hacked to death on 13 May and pieces of body were concealed due to a feud over the gold smuggling. His body has not been found yet.
Quoting the investigators, Kolkata-based newspaper Ananda Patrika on 8 June reported that Anwarul Azim was involved in gold smuggling in the border areas. Moreover, he was a chief of a syndicate of currency smuggling. Akhtaruzzaman, who is a suspect in the murder of Anwarul Azim, was also involved in gold smuggling.
There are borders of 32 districts with India, Jhenaidah is one of them. There are North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts in West Bengal of India on the other side of Mahespur in Jhenaidah.
Kaliganj and Kotchandpur upazilas need too be crossed to go to Mahespur from Jhenaidah. The distance from Jhenaidah sadar to Mahespur is 38 kilometers. Mahespur upazila is adjacent to Jibonnagar, a border upazila of Chuadanga.
Local police, BGB and other sources said there is a 57 kilometers border of Maheshpur with India. Of this, 11 kilometers are without barbed wire. Smuggling has been happening through this border area for a long. Kaliganj, Kotchandpur and Jibonnagar are used as routes. Kaliganj upazila is one of the routes for smugglers.
Government agencies sources said huge cattle and narcotics smuggling began in this route in the eighties. At the time Anwarul Azim was involved in smuggling. At one stage, he became influential in border centric trade. Later, he joined BNP politics in 1989. He was elected councilor in the municipality elections in 1993. He joined Awami League in 1995.
Rising
This correspondent talked to 10 leaders of Awami League upazila and Jhenaidah district units about the matter,.
They said Anwarul Azim was known as a cadre of Jhenaidah-4 constituency former member of parliament Abdul Mannan. Earlier, Mannan was involved in BNP politics. He along with Mannan joined Awami League in 1995. Anwarul fled to India after BNP came to power in 2001. At the time a number of cases were filed against him. However, he had no post in Awami League till 2004.
Law enforcing agencies and local Awami League sources said Anwarul's influence started to increase after Awami League came to power in 1996. By that time, he was involved in a gold smuggling syndicate. Paritosh Chakrabarti from Jhenaidah sadar was the chief of the syndicate. Paritosh is believed to be the master of Anwarul in gold smuggling.
About Anwarul's involvement in gold smuggling, this correspondent talked to his daughter Mumtarin Ferdous at Awami League office at Nischintapur of Kaliganj on Friday afternoon. She said the news that is being published about her father is not authentic. Her father was not involved in any criminal activities. The cases that were filed against her father were a part of a conspiracy.
Accused in murder case
Poritash, known as a gold trader in Jhenaidah town died in 2013. It is known that he had a connection with Anwarul till his death. Information of 21 cases against Anwarul Azim has been found, in two cases, the name of Anwarul along with Poritash has appeared in the charge sheet.
During the caretaker government in May of 2007, a person named Tariqul Saiful was shot dead at Shyampur of Damurhuda police station in Chuadanga over a consignment of gold smuggling. In the investigation of the case, it was found that Anwarul Azim and Poritash are involved in the planning of murder. At the time, Poritash Chakrabarti gave a confessional statement incourt in connection with the murder. It is learnt he (Poritash) mentioned the name of Anwarul Azim in the confessional statement.
Border force BDR (current name Border Guard Bangladesh-BGB) seized a truck with 12 kg gold near Darshana border in Damurhuda police station in December in the same year. In the investigation of the case, the name of Anwarul along with Poritash was found. Afterwards, Anwarul fled to India again.
After finding evidence of Anwarul Azim's involvement in these two cases, Interpol issued a red notice on 7 August 2008. Anwarul returned home after Awami League came to power in 2009. The red notice was withdrawn.
Name of Anwarul was withdrawn in these two cases on political consideration from the home ministry in 2012. Even names of four associates including Poritash Chakrabarti were also withdrawn.
Among other cases against Anwarul, three cases filed under the special power act are related to smuggling. He was acquitted of one of these three cases for a recommendation by the home ministry on political consideration. The police have submitted a final report by acquitting him in two other cases.