MP Anwarul Azim killed in Kolkata: Police
Jhenaidah-4 constituency’s member of parliament Anwarul Azim has been killed in India’s West Bengal, according to information received by Bangladesh police.
A source of police involved with the investigation said police arrested two persons in Bangladesh over the incident. The arrested persons have recently returned from Kolkata.
One of the arrestees is Abdullah, who was arrested in Keraniganj.
A high official of Bangladesh Police on Tuesday night told Prothom Alo, “A team of Wari division detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested a person named Amanullah from Keraniganj. The information gleaned from him was shared with an intelligence agency in India which later informed that Anwarul Azim was killed.”
Anwarul Azim’s personal assistant Abdur Rouf told Prothom Alo this morning, “We’ve learned about the incident of killing through news. But no official version can be known.”
MP Anwarul Azim, who is a resident of the Nischintapur village in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah, went to West Bengal of India on 12 May. He went out to see a physician the next day and did not return. Later, a local person named Gopal Biswas filed a general diary (GD) with the Baranagar police station over this.
He mentioned in the GD that he has had family relations with Anwarul Azim for 25 years. Anwarul reached his house in the Mandalpara lane of Kolkata around 7:00 pm local time. He came to Kolkata for medical check-ups. The next day (13 May) Anwarul Azim went out to see a physician around 2:00 pm. He told Gopal Biswas that he would have lunch outside and would return that evening. After that, he himself called a car and left.
According to the GD, Anwarul Azim didn’t return to Gopal Biswas’s home that evening. Later, a text was sent to Gopal from Anwarul’s WhatsApp saying he was going to Delhi for a special task. He would call Gopal upon reaching there and no need to call him.
Later, on 15 May at 11:21 am, Gopal received another text on his WhatsApp from Anwarul’s number which stated, “I have reached. I am with the VIPs. There is no need to call me.”
The same text was sent from Anwarul’s number to his family members and his personal secretary also. However, on 16 May, Anwarul called his personal secretary Abdur Rauf, but he missed the call. Later, he called Anwarul Azim several times. But there was no response.
The next day Anwarul's daughter called Gopal Biswas and said she could not contact his father. Following that Gopal contacted Anwarul’s acquaintances, but they didn’t know his whereabouts.