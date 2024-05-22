MP Anwarul Azim killed in Kolkata: Police

Jhenaidah-4 constituency’s member of parliament Anwarul Azim has been killed in India’s West Bengal, according to information received by Bangladesh police.

A source of police involved with the investigation said police arrested two persons in Bangladesh over the incident. The arrested persons have recently returned from Kolkata.

One of the arrestees is Abdullah, who was arrested in Keraniganj.

A high official of Bangladesh Police on Tuesday night told Prothom Alo, “A team of Wari division detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested a person named Amanullah from Keraniganj. The information gleaned from him was shared with an intelligence agency in India which later informed that Anwarul Azim was killed.”