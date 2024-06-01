Key suspect Siam Hossain detained in Nepal

One of the prime suspects in the killing of Bangladesh lawmaker Anwarul Azim, Siam Hossain, has been detained in Nepal. A diplomatic source in Kathmandu confirmed Prothom Alo that the Nepal police detained him on Thursday.

It has been learnt that diplomatic efforts are already underway on behalf of the Bangladesh mission in Nepal to bring back Siam to the country.

Several reliable officials also confirmed the development saying they too have unofficially been informed about it. However, they are yet to come up with the official announcement.

A source relevant to the investigation said Siam played a major role in the disappearance of the body after killing Anwarul Azim on 13 May. He flew to Nepal afterwards.