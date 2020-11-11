Highest number of govt officials arrested for graft

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested some 799 people in corruption cases between September 2020 and 2016, according to ACC records.

As many as 390 arrested persons are government officials.

Of the remaining, 154 persons are from different banks, 23 from non-banking financial institutions, 197 from different professions including businesses and 35 public representatives.

Five years ago, the government had raised the basic salary of the government officers and employees by 91 to 100 per cent with an expectation that the corruption will decrease.