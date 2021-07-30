Human traffickers have ‘safe homes’ on either side of border

The girls who had been trafficked said that they were first taken to Kolkata after crossing the border. They were kept in a ‘safe home’ there while their Indian national ID cards were made. From there they were sent by plane or train to Bengaluru or Chennai. Bokul alias Khokan was in charge of this work in Kolkata. In Bengaluru, the rest of the work was run by two rings led by Taslima alias Beauty and Akhil.

The investigating officers said Khokan’s assistants would receive the girls at the border and keep them at the ‘safe home’. They would keep them there for two or three days, take their photographs and a certain Palak Mondol of the group would use the photographs to get their Indian national ID cards made. He would then use these ID cards and book their airline or train tickets and send them to Bengaluru. Akhil would send a car to the Bengaluru airport or train station to pick up the girls. They would then be taken to the den of one of the ring leaders, Taslima, in Anandapur circle of Bengaluru. Akhil would even rent places to keep them separately. Sabuj, the leader of the network, would then supply various hotels and massage parlours in Bengaluru, Kerala and Chennai, with these girls in exchange of money.