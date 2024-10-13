11 arrested over robbery in city’s Mohammadpur
Detectives and RAB members arrested 11 people including five sacked members of law enforcement agencies in connection with the robbery in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur Beribadh area.
Police arrested three suspected robbers from different parts of the capital on Sunday, said Talebur Rahman, DC (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
The identities of the arrestees have not been disclosed yet.
Police also recovered Tk 2,20,000 in cash, two sets of mobile phone and gold ornaments from their possession, he said.
Earlier, in the day, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested eight people including five members of law enforcement agencies, dismissed from their posts at different times, in connection with the robbery.
RAB teams conducted drives in different parts of the capital on Sunday and arrested them, said lieutenant colonel Munim Ferdous, director of RAB Law and Media department.
They also seized Tk 7 lakh, one microbus used for robbery and a gold jewelry from their possession, he said.
However, they are now interrogating over the robbery and after that the arrestees will be handed over to police.
Earlier in the day, a case was filed in connection with the robbery at a house posing as members of the Bangladesh Army and Rapid Action Battalion(RAB) in Mohammadpur Beribadh area early Saturday.
A group of 15 to 20 people wearing uniforms of the army and the RAB entered ‘Haji Vila’ owned by Abu Bakkar Siddik around 3:30am, the house owner said.
“Holding my two hands, they asked me to surrender my arms. I told them that I deposited those to the police station, I don’t have arms. They searched the entire house and looted Tk 85.50 lakh in cash, 70 tolas of gold and some mobile phone sets,” he said.