11 arrested over robbery in city’s Mohammadpur

Detectives and RAB members arrested 11 people including five sacked members of law enforcement agencies in connection with the robbery in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur Beribadh area.

Police arrested three suspected robbers from different parts of the capital on Sunday, said Talebur Rahman, DC (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The identities of the arrestees have not been disclosed yet.

Police also recovered Tk 2,20,000 in cash, two sets of mobile phone and gold ornaments from their possession, he said.

Earlier, in the day, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested eight people including five members of law enforcement agencies, dismissed from their posts at different times, in connection with the robbery.