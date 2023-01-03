Former police super Babul Akhter’s father, brother get bail

Judge AM Julfiker Hayet of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal granted them bail till submission of the police report, the tribunal prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, 12 January has been fixed as the date for submitting the investigation report in the case.

In the same case, Babul was shown arrested on 10 November last year and placed on one-day remand for quizzing.

Another accused journalist Elias Hossain, who was made the prime accused in the case, is abroad.