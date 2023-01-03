Former police super Babul Akhter’s father, brother get bail

Judge AM Julfiker Hayet of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal granted them bail till submission of the police report, the tribunal prosecutor said.
Meanwhile, 12 January has been fixed as the date for submitting the investigation report in the case.
In the same case, Babul was shown arrested on 10 November last year and placed on one-day remand for quizzing.
Another accused journalist Elias Hossain, who was made the prime accused in the case, is abroad.
Earlier, on 27 September, PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar filed the case accusing four people, including Babul Akhter, on charge for making ongoing investigation on Mitu murder questionable, spreading false information and throwing abusive words.
In the case the plaintiff also alleged that all the accused intentionally spread false information through social platforms including YouTube.
Besides, Elias from the US spread misleading information to spoil communal harmony of the country and tarnish the image of PBI, the case statement added.
Mitu, the wife of Babul Akhter, was stabbed and shot to death on 5 June, 2016 when she was walking her son to his school bus at the GEC crossing in Chattogram.